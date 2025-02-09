Amitabh Bachchan’s “time to go” tweet sparks concern among fans

A cryptic tweet from Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has left fans both concerned and confused, as the 82-year-old actor, known for his philosophical social media posts, took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a short yet mysterious message: “T 5281–time to go…”

The simple line, devoid of context, quickly sparked a wave of speculation among his millions of followers.

The tweet led many to fear that Bachchan might be signaling his retirement, addressing health concerns, or perhaps even bidding a final farewell.

Fans flooded the comments section with worried messages, expressing their concerns for the beloved actor’s well-being. One fan wrote, “Sir, take care… you are an inspiration to so many,” while another posted, “Wherever you go, be happy always.”

T 5281 – time to go .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 7, 2025

Many others expressed deep emotional concern, with one user sharing, “Dear Amitabh sir, your tweet feels personal. Wishing you good health and well-being.”

While some fans were worried, others tried to lighten the mood, suggesting that the tweet could simply be a casual sign-off after a busy day. However, the ambiguity of the message left much room for interpretation.

The tweet came shortly after Bachchan celebrated his son, Abhishek Bachchan’s 49th birthday. To mark the occasion, the veteran actor shared a rare and heartwarming photo from 1976, featuring a precious moment from his son’s birth in the hospital.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan continues to maintain an active presence in both television and film. He is currently hosting the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ and last appeared on the big screen in ‘Vettiyan’, where he starred alongside other notable actors such as Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.