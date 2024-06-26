Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Everything you need to know about Sonakshi Sinha’s husband

In the world of Bollywood, the recent wedding of Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha has captured everyone’s attention. The couple celebrated their union surrounded by family and friends, making it a star-studded event. But who exactly is Zaheer Iqbal?

Zaheer Iqbal, born on December 10, 1986, hails from a Gujarati family in Mumbai. His father, Iqbal Ratansi, is a jeweler, while his sister, Sanam Ratansi, has made a name for herself as a celebrity stylist and costume designer. Zaheer’s educational journey took him through the halls of Bombay Scottish School, a place known for its notable alumni, including actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Zaheer stepped into the Bollywood spotlight with his debut in the 2019 film “Notebook.” In this movie, he played the role of Kabir Kaul, an ex-army officer turned Kashmiri teacher. His performance was well-received, with Bollywood Hungama praising his sincerity and vulnerability, noting that despite his tough exterior, he managed to bring a certain endearing quality to his character.

In 2022, Zaheer took on a different kind of role in “Double XL,” where he played Zorawar Rahmani, a London-based line producer, opposite Sonakshi Sinha.

Zaheer’s connection to Salman Khan runs deep. His father, Iqbal Ratansi, is a close friend of the Bollywood superstar. This friendship is so significant that in 2018, Salman shared a heartfelt post on social media, calling Iqbal his “personal bank” from their teenage years. Salman humorously mentioned that he still owed Iqbal Rs 2011 and expressed his gratitude that there was no interest. He also highlighted his decision to launch Zaheer’s career in Bollywood, a testament to their enduring friendship.

Zaheer Iqbal’s journey in the film industry is just beginning, and with his recent marriage to Sonakshi Sinha, his personal and professional life seems to be on an exciting path. Fans and industry insiders alike are eager to see what the future holds for this talented actor.