Who is Vijhay Badlani? Indian Actor and Model Sheds Light on His New Show

Indian actor and model Vijhay Badlani, who is well-known for his roles in numerous television shows and films, is making headlines once again with his latest venture. The actor has recently signed up for a new show, adding another exciting chapter to his already impressive career. In an interview, Vijhay shared insights about his role in the show “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,” revealing that he will be portraying a character with grey shades, one that will dynamically evolve based on the circumstances.

Before delving further into Vijhay’s upcoming project, let’s take a closer look at the multifaceted actor himself. Hailing from Mumbai, Maharashtra, Vijhay Badlani, also known as Vijhay Badlaani, has left an indelible mark on both the silver screen and the small screen. His notable filmography includes appearances in acclaimed movies such as “Jail,” “My Name Is Khan,” “Karthik Calling Karthik,” and “Special 26,” among others. Additionally, he has showcased his acting prowess in television shows like “Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran,” “Santoshi Maa,” and “Akbar Ka Bal Birbal,” just to name a few.

Vijhay Badlani commenced his journey in the entertainment industry with the film “Jail” in 2009, solidifying his presence as a versatile actor. Since then, he has captivated audiences with his performances in popular TV dramas like “Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna,” “Teen Naadano Ki Kahaani,” “Saraswatichandra,” “Santoshi Maa,” “Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush,” and “Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi,” to mention a few. Notably, he portrayed the iconic character of Tansen in the historical television show “Jodha Akbar” and brought the character of Narad Muni to life in “Yam Hain Hum.”

While Vijhay’s professional achievements continue to soar, he remains quite private about his personal life. The actor is married and resides in Mumbai with his wife, but details beyond that are scarce, as he prefers to keep his personal affairs away from the public eye.

In addition to his television and film ventures, Vijhay Badlani has made appearances in episodic shows such as “C.I.D” and “Crime Patrol,” showcasing his versatility across various formats. In 2020, he graced the screen in the popular television show “Akbar Ka Bal Birbal,” where he portrayed the character of Digvijay Singh. Apart from his acting endeavors, Vijhay is known to be a fitness enthusiast, dedicating himself to daily workouts and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

As Vijhay Badlani embarks on his newest project, fans and viewers alike eagerly anticipate witnessing his exceptional acting skills in the upcoming show “Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.”