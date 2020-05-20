Vidya Balan has alleged that Jisshu Sengupta “showed attitude” by not speaking to her on their first meeting. He did not even smile at her properly, she added.

The topic came up during a recent Instagram live chat featuring Vidya and her Shakuntala Devi co-star Jisshu. At one point of the conversation, Vidya accused in jest that when filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh introduced her with Bengali star Jisshu, he “showed attitude”, did not speak to her or smile at her properly, reported by Zeenews.

Jisshu promptly denied the allegation. Laughing his heart out, the actor said that Vidya often says this in front of others just to pull his leg! He added that if he had not spoken to her on their first meeting, it was probably because he was scared -she was Vidya Balan, after all.

The actress, of course, had praise in store for Jisshu’s negative act in Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali film, Rajkahini, which was later re-made in Hindi as Begum Jaan, incidentally starring Vidya.

“I loved you in Rajkahini and I couldn’t believe it was the same you in Piku!” said Vidya, referring to the fact that Jisshu had a far more affable role to play in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku.

On the work, Jisshu Sengupta and Vidya Balan will be seen as husband and wife in Shakuntala Devi. In the upcoming film, Vidya Balan essays the role of Shakuntala Devi who was also known as Human computer. The film directed by Anu Menon also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in key roles. It will release on Amazon Prime Video next month.