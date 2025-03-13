When Salman fired a gun at Shah Rukh on ‘Karan Arjun’ set – What happened next will shock you!

Bollywood is no stranger to drama, but this one happened off-screen and had the entire crew of ‘Karan Arjun’ in shock at the set.

Imagine this: It’s 1995, and the cast of ‘Karan Arjun’ is shooting in Jaipur. After a long day on set, the team decides to unwind with a little party. The drinks are flowing, the music is pumping, and the mood is light. But little did the crew know, they were about to witness a prank so intense that it almost gave veteran writer Honey Irani a heart attack!

The mastermind? None other than Salman Khan. The target? Shah Rukh Khan. And the witness? The legendary comedian Johnny Lever, who spilled the beans during a recent interview with Galatta.

Salman, known for his playful nature, would often tease Shah Rukh on ‘Karan Arjun’ set, calling him a “star” and poking fun at his dancing skills. Everyone worried that SRK might take offense, but the King of Bollywood played along like a champ.

One evening, as the party vibes escalated, Salman and Shah Rukh staged a fake fight. What started as playful shoving turned into a full-blown scuffle. And then, boom! Salman pulled out a gun and fired at Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh dramatically collapsed to the ground. The room fell silent. People gasped. Honey Irani, who was present, was on the verge of a panic attack. For a few heart-stopping moments, everyone thought Salman had actually shot Shah Rukh.

And then… SRK suddenly sprang up, laughing uncontrollably. The prank had worked! Salman and Shah Rukh were in stitches, while the rest of the crew slowly recovered from the shock.

Years later, Salman Khan revealed the behind-the-scenes plot on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. According to him, the plan was simple: Shah Rukh would refuse to dance, they’d engage in a scuffle, and Salman would fire a blank gun. SRK, being the great performer he is, did a somersault and hit the ground, making the prank look terrifyingly real.

Even Salman’s brother, Sohail Khan, was in on the joke. But the rest of the crew? Completely fooled.

While ‘Karan Arjun’ was a massive hit and became one of the highest-grossing films of 1995, this off-screen moment became part of Bollywood folklore. It perfectly captured the bromance between two of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema.

From intense revenge drama on-screen to hilarious pranks off-screen, ‘Karan Arjun’ truly had it all.

As Johnny Lever put it, “What a prank it was!”

And honestly, we couldn’t agree more.