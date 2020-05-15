Sunny Singh, who is also in home quarantine amidst these tough times keep on sharing the latest updates from his daily routine. During the free time that the lockdown caused due to the pandemic, the actor has been keeping busy by working out at home, watching movies to learn and absorb from them and spending some much-needed quality time with his family that he couldn’t before due to his busy schedule.

Recently, when asked what is keeping Sunny Singh awake till 3:30 AM daily? He laughed and said, “I am playing the Ludo King game with my friends and it has become like an addiction lol. It’s very difficult to not play and me and my friends are always into it. We even created a WhatsApp group for the same purpose. Would you believe it? But yes, that’s a big reason why I am awake till late at night.”

On the work front, the recent music video release of the actor, “Holi Mein Rangeele” was a super hit and was in the playlists of most djs on Holi. Sunny Singh had some groovy moves in the music video.

The audiences just couldn’t stop getting their funk on and were grooving to the video and the song alike. Sunny Singh was last seen in a mom-com Jai Mummy Di.