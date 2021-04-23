For ‘Sacred Games’ actor Kubbra Sait, the idea of success is much beyond ‘gaadi, bangla and bank balance’ (car, house and bank balance), the concept of success is purely based on the larger emotion of happiness. In a new Audible podcast, the quirky actor revealed her three secrets to success — one of them being, ‘get lots of sleep’!

“My 3 Secrets to Success” is available exclusively on Audible, produced by FirstAction Studios, a Rainshine Company. It reflects on Kubbra’s journey to success and her mantras that have led to it. It is a series that features prominent personalities from various fields speaking about success, its definitions, evolution, and the three principles that have led them to what they are today. Catch Kubbra being funny, philosophical, and downright crazy as she shares her insights on success and the importance of gratitude, on the podcast.

Kubbra Sait reflects on the podcast in an interview with IANSlife:

Q: In the Audible podcast, you mention the concept of success has largely been rooted in personal happiness for you, since childhood. What are your thoughts on this cookie-cutter idea of success installed from a young age?

A: I think the concept of success is purely based on the larger emotion of happiness. I think that happened

to me when I grew much older and when I started doing things that I actually loved, but until that point of

time it was always the cookie cutter idea of success. We’ve been raised as a subcontinent to be people who save for tomorrow, and not who live to experience the today. Everything’s always been based on a settlement of value that has been instilled in us since the time we were babies. Throughout the podcast, I tried to just have fun and talk about my experiences, rather than focus on what the “idea of success” is. I’ve tried to talk about small things that make a difference, like my gratitude jar, and it’s all available on the episode for everyone to listen to.

It’s only when we look back at it, that’s when you discover that one moment where you literally go “Damn, that’s funny I actually enjoyed that”. That’s when it clicks that what if I could make money, live a decent life or live doing what I love to do. Or what if I have limited resources but hey, at least I really love doing what I do. I think the minute you tweak your mind to think that way, automatically success comes your way. And in the new age, we’ve got people like Vijay Varma, Taapsee Pannu who encapsulate that. They love what they do and they’ve worked so hard to get to where they are, that you actually look at them and see a quality career based out of doing what you love. Even me for that matter, now that I know what I love to do, I want to work harder towards what I love to do rather than chasing the money. That is always a byproduct so if success is directly correlated to money, then I think that’s the short game that you’re in, not the long term solution.

Q: You decided to give your life the Bombay spin at the age of 27. Give us a glimpse of your mind back then, what were you thinking?

A: I was thinking of burning bridges with what I was doing at that point. I was pretty clear that if Bombay doesn’t work out, and isn’t kind to me, which it truly was, then I would have said that I’m going to drop everything and go look for another job in some other part of the world. But it would not have happened if I would have said that “Oh, I’m still going to have my safety net in Dubai, then I probably would not have been able to do what I’m doing in Bombay”. So yes, there was a little bit of fear of failure but there was also breaking out of the fear knowing that it’s only beyond this fear that I will truly discover what I want to do in life.

Q: “In life, you should appreciate the lows as much as the highs. Like in Music.” were your inspiring words on the podcast. Why is acknowledging and accepting low points so important?

A: I was trying to tell my story. I think each person’s story is so unique and storytelling is so important. Accepting highs and lows truly define who you are. I think the character of a person comes through how you can be when you are going to the lowest of your lowest phase. I think it’s the true test of character when you’re at your lowest low because you tend to hold other life rafts to yourself, which are beyond your success… which are beyond what you do, and it all starts coming down to who you are, and the tenacity of you as a person. Which is why it’s really important to appreciate the lows when they come to you. I don’t mean it’s easy to appreciate your lows, but it’s just about going through them as you would go through the highs, but if you think life is all about the highs then we wouldn’t be living life, then we would be playing a game, and even in games you have to lose a couple of lives.

Q: Has the lockdown, in any way, shaped or changed ideas of happiness or success for you?

A: Oh my god, yes. In a gazillion ways. I think you look around you and learn to be appreciative of the many things that you have and what you can do for your immediate circle. I’m not saying this is a Miss World answer where you go and say, I want world peace, but I’m just trying to see as an individual, if I can impact even one other life. I think that for me it has been life altering to be able to sit in one place without being edgy about yourself. I’ve come close to meditation during the lockdown so that’s helped me a lot. So in many ways it’s been a personal journey for me.

Q: On the work front, what’s keeping you busy these days? What’s upcoming?

A: I’m really excited about ‘Foundation’ that’s about to release this year. It’s I think one sole project that I have put in about a year and a half of mine, and that feels extremely valuable because I don’t think today, your currency is money, your currency is time. So if I have been able to break out of that mental block and invest time in a project that I believe in, I think it’s going to pay off pretty well and I’m quite excited about it. Apart from that, I’ve got three work projects in process and when they come to realisation, I’ll share them with you. But otherwise I can say that, I’ve got a book coming, I’ve got a show coming out, I’ve been on this Audible podcast. Also, I’m in a state of solitude in a state of Zen. I am being that person. And it’s just allowing you to recognise the past, the present and the future as it’s going to be. I think it’s very important to be in a state of Zen so that you can allow the future to unfold. It’s exciting. So, what’s keeping me busy, my Zen is keeping me busy.