‘Welcome to the Jungle’ kicks off international shoot in October

The excitement for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ is building as the film gears up for its international shooting phase. The action comedy, featuring Akshay Kumar and a stellar ensemble cast, has recently wrapped up its shooting in Mumbai and Kashmir. The production team is now set to begin the next leg of filming overseas, starting in October.

Director Ahmed Khan has dispelled recent rumors suggesting the film was on hold. Addressing these claims, Khan confirmed, “There is no truth to these rumors. The film is progressing as planned, and we’re about to commence the international schedule. My technical team has already started their work abroad.”

With approximately 70% of the filming already completed, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ has been one of the most anticipated films due to its grand scale and extensive cast. The film boasts an impressive lineup including Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and others, promising a high-energy mix of comedy and action.

Presented by Base Industries Group and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ had an original release date for a December 2024 release. However, to avoid a clash with Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitare Zameen Par’, they postponed the release to next year. This shift in schedule echoes the release strategy of the original ‘Welcome’ film, which also found itself in competition with Khan’s ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

As the production moves to its international phase, fans can look forward to a fresh update on the film’s progress and eventual release date. The film’s dynamic cast and ambitious scale are ready to deliver an entertaining experience once it hits the screens.