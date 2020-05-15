In an apparent reference to the decision of Gulabo Sitabo makers to release the film on a streaming platform, multiplex INOX on Thursday expressed its “extreme displeasure and disappointment” over the move. Within few hours of the release of the statement, the Producers Guild of India has released a statement justifying it, saying that they need to stay in business.

The statement reads, “We are in unprecedented times, facing one of the greatest public health and economic emergencies of our lifetimes. This is a time for the entire film industry to come together with empathy and support for the difficult predicament that each of our constituents find themselves in – from producers, distributors, exhibitors, daily wage earners and technicians, to the thousands of people whose lives and livelihoods are in some way dependent on our industry.”

“Hence it is disappointing to see abrasive and unconstructive messaging from some of our colleagues in the exhibition sector.”

“The production sector (just like the exhibition sector) is suffering hundreds of crores of losses on a daily basis,” the statement further reads.

Through the statement, the Producers Guild explained how and where the industry is experiencing losses.

It adds, “Re-opening of cinemas is bound to be staggered across the country, with each state government rightly making its own decision on the appropriate time to re-open cinemas in their States, depending on the intensity of the outbreak there. Producers of Hindi movies will have to wait for the cinemas across the entire country to re-open, as the economics of the business require an all India release. For cinema to be open across the entire country, it is clear we are sometime away.”

The Guild’s statement suggested the production sector (just like the exhibition sector) is suffering “hundreds of crores of losses on a daily basis – Elaborate and expensive sets erected for under-production films have had to be taken down due to no date in sight for shoots to resume, with the sunk cost of the set and studio rentals to be borne completely by producers – as insurers refuse to cover the cost”.

The statement further read, “Shoot schedules have had to be abruptly cancelled due to the lockdown, with huge cancellation charges being borne completely by the producer – again with no support from insurers. Interest costs are mounting on amounts raised to fund films, with producers having to bear this additional burden with no date in sight for cinemas to re-open; in fact with the knowledge that cinemas may be one of the last sectors of the service sector likely to be given permission to re-open.”

The guild also pointed out that there will be a huge backlog of releases, and the smaller and medium scale films especially will suffer from suboptimal showcasing in addition to above.

The Producers Guild also emphasised that they are unequivocally and passionately supportive of the theatrical release of films, and a theatrical release will always be the preference for movies that were conceptualised as cinematic experiences.

The Producers Guild of India’s statement comes a day after multiplex chain INOX called the release of films directly on OTT disappointing.

On Thursday, makers of Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo announced that the film will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.

On Friday, the digital premiere of another Bollywood film, Shakuntala Devi, was announced. Directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi stars Vidya Balan in the titular role. It will also release on Amazon Prime Video. The release date is yet to be announced.

Five other major films in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages have also been lined up straight for release on Amazon Prime as of now.