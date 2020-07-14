The makers of the much-awaited biographical drama Shakuntala Devi have finally dropped a motion poster revealing the date of its trailer release. With countless achievements and a never-before-seen journey of the charming mathematician, Vidya Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi is all set to make your head spin with complex calculations, with the upcoming biopic of the math wizard.

Faster than a calculator and a human-computer, the motion poster revealed that the trailer for the much-awaited new film will drop on 15th of July. Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

Sharing the same on her official Instagram handle, Vidya wrote, “Get ready to meet the genius! Trailer out tomorrow. Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin (sic).”

Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Shakuntala genius was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem meant for 18-year-old students. Though she never received any formal education, her talent for numbers also earned her a place in the 1982 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records, says an IANS report.

The film will start streaming from July 31st, 2020. Due to the pandemic, theatres all across the globe have been shut and therefore the makers of the film have decided for a digital release.