The 24-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us but he has given thousands of memories to cherish forever. His untimely demise has taken everyone to a state of shock and grief. However, his fans have been always sharing something to cheer and celebrate his works.

According to reports, the young actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on Sunday morning and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging.

Recently, a BTS video of him acting funny in the makeup room is surfacing on the internet which again reminds us of his cheerful side.

The video is from the making of Sushant’s last theatrical release, Chhichhore. In the film, Sushant was seen in two different characters-a young college-going lad and a middle-aged father of a teenaged boy.

The video seems to be from his makeup room in which the actor was getting ready for his older look in the film, which showed him with a receding hairline. In the video, two makeup artists are seen working on his hair by covering it with a hair mask and applying glue to put the wig on.

Meanwhile, an excited Sushant is seen performing funny dance steps to Kishore Kumar’s song “Pal Bhar Ke Liye Koi Hume” while still sitting in his chair. He seems to be imitating Dev Anand’s popular dance steps, who had featured in the song from the film, Johny Mera Naam.



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around a group of 7 friends, college life, the obstacles they face, and how they stick together despite everything along a timeline from 1992 to the present day.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor also took to her official Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for the actor. She wrote, “I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul in to his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment! During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it’s exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling! Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us – he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way…! He was truly, One of a kind… I’ll miss you.. dearest Sush.. Shine on (sic).”

Shraddha Kapoor was among those handful of celebs who made their presence for the last rites of the actor in Mumbai at the Vile Parle crematorium.