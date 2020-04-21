While everyone is in lockdown, people are finding new ways to kill time. Meanwhile, our celebs have been continuously sharing glimpses of their lockdown routine to treat their fans.

Recently, Love Aaj Kal actor, Kartik Aaryan also shared his lockdown routine on his social media handle. The actor’s routine has been loved by many as he added a funny twist to his schedule.

The actor, on Monday, took to his official Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video, which also features his sister Kritika.

In the video, Kartik and Kritika are seen re-enacting a viral prank where she beats up the actor. Kartik shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Subah Utho Nahao Pito So Jao #QuarantineLife #KokiToki (sic).”

The duo has been coming up with a lot of videos together during this lockdown period. A few days ago, Kritika complained in a note that Kartik was not spending enough time with her despite the lockdown. And ever since, the actor is making up for it by shooting hilarious videos with her and posting them on Instagram.

Earlier, he shared another funny video in which he is seen throwing Kritika out of the balcony for serving him a poorly-made chapati. He wrote, “No compromise on food quality (sic).”

Apart from making hilarious videos with sister Kritika, Kartik Aaryan is also hosting a YouTube chat show, Koki Poochega, in which he talks to everyday superheroes. Recently, he talked to a police officer in MP Police, Inspector Madhurveena.