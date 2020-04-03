Stree actress Flora Saini is super excited as her upcoming short film Motherland is released online on Friday. The actress, who was last seen in web series Gandii Baat is excited for the film which is released on YouTube.

Speaking about the film, the actress said, “I’m happy that the movie is soon releasing on YouTube and everyone can watch it anytime. The movie was actually made in 2018 and we got opportunities to be at film festivals like London City Film Festival and Virgin Spring Cinefest. Now that everyone is home, we planned to release it.”

The short film has been written, produced and directed by Vevek Narang.

“The central theme of the movie is anchored in the idea of our ability to rise above our differences and stand in unity to protect our motherland from the enemies,” he shared.

Flora feels blessed and lucky to have got a chance to work on the patriotic short film.

“It’s always interesting to work on films which give out wonderful messages to others, and also pay tribute to the Indian Army. Being from an Army family, I can so relate to the subject of ‘Motherland’,” she added.

The short film also stars Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior child artiste Arush Nand.

Watch the film