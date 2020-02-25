After Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta are all set to bring another film Sheer Qorma, which talks about homosexual love. The makers, on Tuesday, finally dropped the trailer of the film. In the Faraz Arif Ansari directorial, the two actresses are playing a homosexual couple.

Swara plays a Pakistani-Canadian, Sitara, who comes to India with her lover Saira (Divya Dutta). Shabana Azmi is seen in the role of Divya’s mother. The trailer shows how Saira struggles to get her mother’s acceptance. It also features former Bigg Boss contestant and writer Priya Malik.

A new poster of Sheer Qorma was recently released which featured Divya Dutta with Shabana Azmi. The two actresses are seen hugging each other in the poster.

Before the shooting of Sheer Qorma began in July, director Faraz Azmi Ansari said that through Shabana’s character he wants to start a dialogue on parenthood and bring about a change. He said, “Shabana ji’s character is the mother we all deserve, the Mother India of the 21st century.”

Talking about the cast and the film, Faraz had earlier said, “Divya and Swara are two celebrated names in the industry and strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. It was an easy decision to approach them. In fact, when I started writing the film, I had Divya in my mind, and already saw her playing this role.”

Going by trailer, Sheer Qorma is not going to be released in theatres as the makers say, “Coming soon to film festival near you.”

Watch the trailer