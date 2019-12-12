Vidya Balan, who will be next seen as maths wizard Shakuntala Devi (Human-Computer) in the biopic of Shakuntala Devi, has finally announced the release date of the film. For the announcement, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share the date. She posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen teasing her fans with a math problem.

In the video, fans can watch Vidya donning a black kurta and saying, “Hi, everyone! I have some exciting news to share. The release date for Shakuntala Devi has been decided and it will release in exactly 148 days from now.”

“Kya hua? Calculation nahi kar paa rahe? Kya laga, Shakuntala Devi hoon, aise hi bata dungi? Chalo, one more try. (What happened? Unable to calculate? Did you think Shakuntala Devi would give you the answer just like that? Okay, one more try),” she added.

Vidya gave fans yet another math problem – “A date which is a number 8, when added with the month and year number, again adds up to 8” – before relenting and revealing the answer in emojis. Shakuntala Devi will release on May 8, 2020.

Alongside the video, she wrote, “Get ready to be enamoured by her wit, charm & of course, genius! Watch the video to know when #ShakuntalaDevi is coming to theatres near you (Sic).”

Shakuntala Devi was nicknamed “human computer” for her ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. She even made it to the 1982 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records for her achievements.

Written and helmed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in key roles.