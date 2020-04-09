While everyone is in home quarantine , they are spending most of the time with their family members. Everyday, one or the other is coming up with new ideas that one can do amidst lockdown. Bollywood celebs are leading the bandwagon and sharing us different things, making best use of their social media handles. Social media is full of photos and videos of all things creative, funny videos and so many other things, while everyone also makes an attempt to ask everyone to be safe because tough times are ahead of all of us. And someone who has had all our attention on social media happens to be Sara Ali Khan.

Sara has been sharing throwback videos and photos on her social media handle, treating her fans every now and then. After videos of her dancing and having a gala time in all those throwback videos, she has shared a new video in which she can be seen pulling off the ‘Knock Knock’ joke.

The best part about the video is she has company in the form of brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and just like them, we cannot get enough of the laugh either. With the video, she also urged everyone to stay home given the lockdown.

Alongside the video, she wrote, “Throwback to when you could.. But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don’t go knocking (Sic).”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress also has two other films lined up ahead, including Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.