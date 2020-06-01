Using the lockdown period effectively and connecting with her audiences, Sanya Malhotra recently conducted a live dance tutorial on the famous song, “Lamborghini” along with choreographer Shazeb Sheikh. The live dance tutorial was a huge hit and Sanya’s audiences from all across the globe actively took part in the same.

Now, not just the fans are demanding more of such tutorials from Sanya but the actress has been receiving videos from across the world, learning her impeccable moves and steps. The tutorial was fairly detailed and the audiences enjoyed every bit of the tutorial.

Soon after the tutorial, the audiences shared a video of what they learnt with the ‘#dancewithshansa’ and Sanya’s DM’s were flooded with requests of conducting more live tutorials and the requests don’t seem to take a halt.

Everyone had all hearts for the actress. Sanya once again shared her raw and real self with her audiences and the response is proof how everyone loved her steps.

For the unversed, recently she had to undergo emergency surgery to reconstruct her little finger after she injured herself in an accident at home on May 14.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Sanya was reportedly making chutney in a blender. No sooner did she switch it on, the lip flew off. As she struggled to put the lid back, her hand accidentally entered the whirring jar and blood gushed out. A chunk of the little finger of her left hand had been sliced off and was hanging loose at one end.

Confirming the news, Sanya took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her broken finger. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Kuch behat crazy 9 dino ke baad im back with a new reconstructed little finger lambi kahani choti ungli, stay safe stay home (sic).”

For now, the actress is planning to fly back to Delhi to be with her parents and recover.

On the work front, Sanya will be seen in Ludo, Pagglait and Shakuntala Devi. The actress is all set to wow the audiences with three diverse characters and one cannot wait to see what’s in store for them.