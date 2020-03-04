The much-anticipated film of the year, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra has created much buzz among the audiences, since its inception. The film happens to be a thriller drama. Its makers unveiled the character posters on Tuesday. Just a day after, on Wednesday, the makers finally dropped the official trailer of the film.

The two minutes and 27 seconds long trailer begins with Parineeti aka Sandeep Kaur seeking Arjun aka Pinky’s help to get out of the city to save her life. However, little did she know that she will soon be caught in a bigger trap.

The trailer shows several interesting elements of Sandeep and Pinky’s absconding story which also includes a deadly conspiracy. Also starring Neena Gupta, Rajdeep Ahlawat and Raghuvir Yadav, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar seems to be a gripping thriller drama.

Arjun and Parineeti made their Bollywood debut together in the 2012 film Ishaqzaade wherein their chemistry got a thunderous response from the audience. The film was a success at the box office and also got good reviews from critics. Incidentally, in Ishaqzaade too, Arjun and Parineeti were on a run but for an entirely different reason.

Later, the two collaborated once again with Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial Namaste England in 2018. However, the movie failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to hit the screens on March 20th this year.

Watch Trailer here: