The entire planet celebrated World Environment Day on June 5. Seeing the ongoing pandemic, this year it was a low-key affair. Salman Khan also celebrated it in his own style at his Panvel house. Radhe actor, on Friday, took to his official Instagram handle to share a video in which he can be seen cleaning his farmhouse along with others. Through the video, Salman also urged his fans to take cleanliness seriously.

In the video, Salman sporting denim shorts and t-shirt can be seen sweeping a pile of leaves, fallen in the aftermath of cyclone Nisarga. At one point in the video, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also makes an appearance – dressed in a black and white printed dress, and is seen sweeping. Also seen in the video are members of his staff and possibly other family members and friends.

Alongside the video, he wrote, “#SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay Music Credits: Mark Mothersbaugh (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay Music Credits: Mark Mothersbaugh A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 5, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

His fans were delighted to see Salman cleaning his own farmhouse and praised him.

Meanwhile, Lulia also shared a picture of her planting a tree on her Instagram handle. Alongside the picture she penned a heartfelt note that reads, “I’m heartbroken to find out daily more news about how cruel, irresponsible and unaware we are when it comes to nature, animals, beings of any kind. The world is our home, that we have to take care of, protect and value. I do my part as much as I can. I hope u do it too, I hope we will be more aware of our actions. Happy world environment day! #iuliavantur (sic).”

On the work front, Salman has recently delighted his fans with the “Bhai Bhai” song on the occasion of Eid.