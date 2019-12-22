Tamil star Thala Ajith enjoys the second-largest fanbase after Rajinikanth. The actor has won millions of hearts and praises with his strong on-screen presence. Not only Tamil Cinema, but Bollywood Dabangg star Salman Khan also can’t stop praising about Thala Ajith.

During a recent round of promotions for Dabangg 3, Salman Khan was asked about Thala Ajith. As soon as Salman Khan was shown a picture of Ajith, he imitated the Tamil superstar and said, Vaali is his best film ever. Vaali which was released in 1999 was helmed by S. J. Surya. The film became a huge commercial success down South.

A video is making rounds on the internet since it was uploaded.

Salman Khan recently met actor Sivakarthikeyan as well, in Chennai. While Salman was promoting his film Dabangg 3, Sivakarthikeyan was busy with the promotions of Hero. The duo wished each other the best for the success of their respective films.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, ” One of the most memorable meeting…wit the super Hero @BeingSalmanKhan sir.. Thanks for ur time and for the support sir.. waiting to see u in #Dabangg3Tamil and sure it wil be big hit sir (sic).”

One of the most memorable meeting…wit the super Hero @BeingSalmanKhan sir.. Thanks for ur time and for the support sir.. waiting to see u in #Dabangg3Tamil and sure it wil be big hit sir 🙏👍😊 pic.twitter.com/D97PZ1m9bk — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) December 17, 2019

Talking about Dabangg 3, the third instalment of the hit series is directed by Prabhudheva. The film, which released on Friday stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Kichcha Sudeep in the lead roles. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in two days, the film has managed to cross over 49 crores.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan’s superhero film titled Hero released on Friday and it opened to a positive response by the audience and critics alike.