Amidst Coronavirus scare, everyone including celebs have been spending their time indoors. Likewise other B-town celebs, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also in home quarantine with her husband Nick Jonas in the US. The actress, through her social media handle, is doing every bit to create awareness among the people.

Not just this, but she is also partnering with different organisations and reaching out to the needy through her donations and social work. Over the last few days, Priyanka has been active on social media and has been sharing some photos and videos.

Recently, a video of the actress is surfacing on the internet. All thanks to her fan club who made the video viral. In the video, one can see Priyanka trying to record a video. And while Priyanka looks picture perfect in the video, as soon as she starts talking there’s a loud noise.

Stumped by it, Priyanka’s irritation is quite visible in the hilarious video. The video was shared by one of her many fan clubs and the caption is worth a mention. “Not a single moment when there’s no drama in this fandom.” Well, we have to say it holds quite true.

Apart from making fans and people aware about ways to prevent coronavirus, Priyanka recently provided education via distance learning, thereby making things a little easier for those in need. The actress has also extended her support for the needy and is doing every bit to help amidst pandemic.