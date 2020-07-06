Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is among those who always inspire others to follow the fitness regime. He keeps on suggesting various ways to keep yourself fit amidst the busy schedule. But this time, there’s someone else who has managed to get into the limelight. Yes, we are talking about Milind’s 81 years old mother Usha Soman.

On Sunday, Milind took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her mother’s 81st birthday celebrations at home, doing 15 push-ups. Her birthday was on July 3.

Sharing it, Milind wrote, “3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy happy birthday Aai keep smiling !! (sic).”

In the video, one can see Usha, clad in saree, smiling for the shutterbugs and doing push-ups.

Alongside, another picture was also shared in which all three of them – Milind, Usha and Ankita Konwar – pose for the camera. The second picture shows the jaggery vanilla almond cake that Ankita baked on the occasion.

Through the lockdown, Milind has been posting videos that show Usha not letting lockdown restrictions dampen her enthusiasm for fitness. Some time back, Milind had posted a video of the mother and son skipping on their terrace and had written, “Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another ! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantrav (sic).”

Milind always manages to make headlines for his fitness videos and love-filled posts with wife Ankita Konwar.