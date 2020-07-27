The makers of much-awaited Shakuntala Devi, on Monday, unveiled a new song from the film titled “Maa Paheli”. The song is picturized around the unique bond shared by Shakuntala Devi with her daughter- one that could only be understood by both. The soulful melody is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Priya Saraiya.

“Maa Paheli” is an ode to all the brave mothers and wonderful daughters in the world who share a relationship of love, friendship and sacrifice. The movie Shakuntala Devi is a biopic of the mathematician genius Shakuntala Devi that brings to light her struggles of being a mother vs being a ‘human computer’. Vidya Balan is essaying the role of Shakuntala who beautifully portrays her character underlines why it is important to fight for our dreams.

Sharing it on her official Instagram handle, Vidya Balan wrote, “Solving the #Paheli of this beautiful yet complicated relationship is not so easy! Here’s a beautiful song instead..Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin (sic).”

Talking about her mother, the real life daughter of Shakuntala Devi, Anupama is enthralled that her mother’s life story will reach every house as she truly believes that Shakuntala was one of the brightest minds India ever had. She is super excited for the release and wants to contribute in every possible way to make sure her story is heard.

Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra as Anupama Banaerjee. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video’s on 31st July 2020.