Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the entire nation is in home quarantine and so are the Bollywood celebs. They are doing their bit to create awareness among the people of the country. Along with it, they are posting their fitness videos and the fun activities that they are enjoying with their families.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Mira Rajput to Arjun Kapoor and many other B-town, most of them have been working out at home. Currently, Kangana Ranaut, who is in Himachal Pradesh, has joined the league as she too decided to work out at home.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut’s official handle shared a video on Instagram wherein the Panga actress is seen working out in the gym in Manali, her hometown.

Well, it was a few days back that Kangana reached Manali to be with her family amid the Coronavirus outbreak, and since Kangana had to put on 20 kilos for her role as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Vijay’s Thalaivi, the actress is now working out hard to shed all the extra kilos for her future projects.

In the video, we can see Kangana Ranaut sporting an all-black gym look and doing squats while holding dumbbells in her hand. In the other photo, she is seen posing for a selfie with her trainer with whom she mostly trains whenever she is in Manali.

Now, before Kangana begins shooting for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas and Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad, we are sure she is looking at shedding all the extra kilos because since the films are high on action, Kangana will be required to look all fit.

On the work front, Kangana will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas while in Dhaakad, she will be seen as a spy. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Kangana’s last leg of Thalaivi was stalled.