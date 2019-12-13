A day after launching the first poster, the makers of Jai Mummy Di has finally released the trailer of the film on Thursday.

On Thursday, Sunny Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share the trailer of the film. Alongside the trailer, he wrote, “Watch the #JaiMummyDiTrailer here. Saare Bolo Jai Mummy Di (sic).”

Starring Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall in the lead, the trailer shows the quirky comedy between Puneet (Sunny Singh)and Saanjh (Sonnalli Seygall), who are in love with each other but must overcome their warring mothers Laali (Supriya Pathak) and Pinky (Poonam Dhillon), who used to be best friends back in the day, have turned sworn enemies now. The couple, scared of sparking off a war in the bylanes of Lajpat Nagar, have to keep their relationship on the down-low.

The film is helmed by Navjot Gulati, who is making his directorial debut with the film. It features a reprised version of the popular Punjabi song “Jaani Tera Na”, sung by Sunanda Sharma.

Sunny was last seen on the big screen in a special appearance in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Kartik Aaryan. The film also starred Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series and Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner Luv Films, Jai Mummy Di releases on January 17, 2020.