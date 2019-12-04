Following the tradition of recreating 90s Punjabi hits, the makers of Good Newwz released a new song. Titled “Sauda Khara Khara”, the song is a reprised version of Sukhbir’s hit number and features a cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Sukhbir dancing to the hook line.

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir and Dhvani Bhanuushali, the new version of Sauda Khara Khara gives music credits to Lijo George and Dj Chetas and Sukhbir. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

The video starts with Kiara Advani entering a wedding, dancing to the beats of dhols. Soon she is joined by Diljit Dosanjh, who is playing her husband in Good Newwz. The video also shows Sukhbir coming on-screen only when his popular 90s number “Sauda Khara Khara” starts playing. Till this time, one even cannot dare to guess this is the same song from the golden days.

Akshay Kumar also gives an appearance towards the end of the video. Kareena Kapoor is missed though.

The trailer of Good Newwz was released recently and is receiving huge applause for being hilarious.

Helmed by Mehta, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, and will release on Christmas this year. The comedy of errors about two couples who opt for IVF to have children has received a lot of love from the audience after its trailer.

Good Newwz is slated to hit the screens on December 27.