Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi’s much-awaited series Baarish is all set to make a comeback with its new season. With its first season, the duo spread love in the air. The romantic drama was released in April 2019.

It brought Asha and Sharman together for the first time, and their chemistry made many heads turn. The story shows a simple yet unique perspective to the beauty of love and relationships. It revolved around how two completely opposite personalities explore their lives together.

The first season received a massive response from the audience. Fans fell in love with Anuj Mehta and Gauravi Karmakar’s personalities. Ever since the awe-inspiring first season, people have been yearning to watch Baarish season 2.

While Producer Ekta Kapoor had confirmed that she will be back with the second installment, nobody knew when. But now, she has confirmed it with a hint. On Saturday, Ekta took to her official Instagram handle to drop the teaser of Baarish 2. With it, she has also announced the releasing date of the trailer.

Interestingly, Baarish was released exactly a year before on 25 April 2019.

The makers are all set to release the trailer on April 29, 2020.