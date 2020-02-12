After releasing the intriguing trailer of Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, the makers have now released the first song of the film. Titled “Dus Bahane 2.0”, the song is the reprise version of the song from the film Dus, released exactly 15 years ago in 2005.

Now, 15 years later, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are seen in a remake of this popular party number. Tiger Shroff, on Wednesday, took to his official Instagram handle to share the song. Alongside, he wrote, “Where’s your party at? The Baaghis are all set to rock your block with the most badass song of the year! #DusBahane 2.0 is out now (sic).”

The song opens with the very familiar “Dus Bahane” beat that will instantly remind you of Abhishek Bachchan’s swag. Does Tiger manage to match up to it? Well, he isn’t trying because he is busy channelling his inner Hrithik Roshan.

Tiger is seen flaunting his rock-solid abs in several combinations of trousers and open sleeveless. His look will remind you of Hrithik’s from Dhoom 2. Shraddha, on the other hand, is seen in embellished leotards and thigh-high boots, raising the temperature.

KK and Shaan had provided vocals to the original “Dus Bahane” while Vishal-Shekhar had composed the song. Now, credits for the reworked version’s music of “Dus Bahane 2.0” are also attributed to Vishal-Shekhar.

Baaghi 3 which is helmed by Ahmed Khan also stars Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles and is slated to release on 6 March 2020.