Deepika Padukone seems to be feeling nostalgic as she shared a throwback video of her from her Cannes stint last year. The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a ‘Throwback Thursday’ picture in which she can be seen having a blast while getting ready for her red carpet appearance. The behind-the-scenes video shows her grooving to music and acting goofy.

Sharing the same on social media, she wrote, “Green Room Shenanigans… #cannes #throwbackthursday (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Green Room Shenanigans…🎧🎤 #cannes #throwbackthursday A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 4, 2020 at 8:56am PDT

She is seen in a bathrobe and is having fun while getting her hair done. The look was for her second-day appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of the film Dolor Y Gloria (Pain and Glory), where she walked the red carpet in a ruffled lime green Giambattista Valli gown with a long train.

But what caught everyone’s attention was Kartik Aaryan’s comment. Kartik asked the meaning of a word he didn’t understand from the actor, “Shenanigans matlab?”

Deepika within no time started explaining him the term and replied, “silly or high-spirited behaviour, mischief (like you on most days) @kartikaaryan,” along with a laughing emoji.

This cute banter between the two caught everyone’s attention. This was not the first time where the duo engaged in a banter on social media.

Earlier, Kartik went live on Instagram last month to ask fans whether he should shave off his beard or not, Deepika commented with an emoji of a girl raising her hand which hinted that she wants Kartik to shave his beard.

In view of the pandemic, Kartik is in home quarantine with his family whereas Deepika is also enjoying her time with husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai.