It seems like B-town is making most of their time amidst the lockdown. Despite living in home quarantine, they are in touch with each other through social media. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana decided to include Ranveer Singh on his Instagram chat.

However, their banter was cut short in between when Ranveer’s love Deepika Padukone told her husband to cut down on the screaming.

Recently, Ayushmann held an Instagram Live with his fans and got Ranveer to join in. Ranveer had just woken up from his nap and was trying to figure out what’s happening around him. He showed off his long hair to the viewers and even Ayushmann got inspired to take off his hat.

Within a few minutes, the duo started laughing and chatting loudly, Ranveer suddenly looked away from the camera and got nervous. “OK bye bye bye. Bhabhi daant rahi hain, kehrai hai main zoom call karrai hu, chilla mat (Your sister-in-law is scolding me. She is saying I am on a Zoom chat, don’t speak so loud),” Ranveer told Ayushmann.

Ayushmann let him leave after telling him that he loves him and misses him. In response, Ranveer replied by saying, “I love you Ayush” and promptly quit the chat. “And he has left because bhabhi daant rahi hain usse (sister-in-law is scolding him),” he said in the video.

This is not for the first time that Deepika has scolded Ranveer on social media. Recently Ranveer did another Instagram Live with Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri. Deepika crashed the chat and wrote “I love you baby,” in the comments and when it ended, she wrote, “Well played boys!”

The power couple has been in home quarantine since when the lockdown started. They keep on treating their fans with their daily lockdown routine.