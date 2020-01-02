One of the most-awaited releases of the year, Chhapaak has undoubtedly created excitement among the audiences. Even since the makers of the film starring Deepika Padukone unveiled the first look back in March 2019, the audience has been waiting for the film to hit the screens. As the release date of the film is about a week away, makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure maximum reach.

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram handle to share a new dialogue promo of the film. The new promo focuses on acid sale. Alongside the promo, actress wrote, “Agar milta hi nahin toh phikta bhi nahin… #Chhapaak releases in cinemas on 10th January, 2020 (sic).”

The hard-hitting promo has managed to draw comments from the fans who’re not shying away from expressing their admiration for the multi-talented actress.

The film marks Deepika’s production debut as she has produced the film in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. Only recently, Chhapaak received a U certificate and was cleared without any cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead.