One of the highly-anticipated films of the year, Chhapaak, has undoubtedly created excitement among the audiences. Ever since the makers unveiled the first-look back in March 2019, the audience has been waiting for the film to hit the screens. As the release date of the film is about a week away, makers on Friday dropped the title track of the film.

The song showcases Malti’s (Deepika Padukone) journey of rising above pain and trauma to become the face of empowerment and strength.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics are penned by Gulzar. On Friday, Deepika took to her official Instagram handle to share the title track of the film. Alongside, the actress wrote, “#ChhapaakTitleTrack The soul of #Chhapaak (sic).”

Earlier in the day, the actress also shared a picture of herself from the launch of the title track. In the picture, she can be seen donning a black net off-shoulder upper with black bottoms. For the makeup, the actress kept it all bold and smoky. To accessorise her look, she wore silver statement earrings and silver stilettos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 2, 2020 at 10:28pm PST

Earlier on Thursday, the actress shared a happy poster of the film. The actor, who is essaying the role of an acid attack survivor in the film, is seen dancing and enjoying with her friends. “Malti. Unfettered. Uninhibited.Unputdownable. Ab voh khush hai toh hai!#Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January 2020!”, the 33-year-old wrote alongside the poster.

Laxmi was attacked in 2005 at the age of 15. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries and later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna and Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films. It is written by Atika Chohan and Meghna and is all set to release on 10th January 2020.