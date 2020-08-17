Bobby Deol is all set to mark his digital debut with veteran filmmaker Prakash Jha’s Aashram. The makers of the series finally dropped the trailer on Monday. Going by the trailer, Bobby can be seen donning the hat of a spiritual guru.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the life of a spiritual leader and his cult. The trailer traverses the life of what appears to be a self-proclaimed guru, Baba Nirala of Kashipur, who later becomes controversial. There is footage of devout followers and baba giving his blessings to lakhs of his followers at congregations. Soon, it shows us how politicians begin to take interest in him and, possibly, his followers. However, the success story takes a sharp turn when reports of rape and murder start making it to the media. Soon, god man will be seen as a con man. Police then begins its investigation.

Sharing the trailer on his official Instagram handle, Bobby wrote, “Bhakti ya Bhrashtachar? Aastha ya Apraadh? Kya hai yeh ‘Aashram’ ki kahaani? Jaanne ke liye Dekhiye #Aashram directed by #PrakashJha August 28, 2020 se only on @mxplayer (sic).”

The series also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. Deol is also awaiting the release of his Netflix film, Class of 83, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

The series will premiere on August 28 on MX Player.