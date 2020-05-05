Anushka Sharma’s much-anticipated web series, Paatal Lok is all set to release now. The makers, on Tuesday, finally dropped the trailer of the show. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, the unsettling crime-drama revolves around Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a washed-out Delhi cop who is put on an extremely high profile case. Four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a well-known journalist. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it seems on the surface. This, in turn, leads Chaudhary down a treacherous path that leads straight to the dangerous alleys of the netherworld – Paatal Lok.

“Gritty and authentic stories from the heartland are appreciated by audiences across the world.” said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India. “We are pleased to bring to our audiences a spine-chilling, compelling story in collaboration with Clean Slate Filmz. Paatal Lok is yet another step towards our goal of providing engaging local content that puts India and quintessentially Indian stories on the global map. Prime Members can expect a high-octane chase, intense emotional drama, and trailblazing performances – your next binge-watch will be here soon!”

“It has been our consistent endeavor to disrupt Indian entertainment space with breakthrough content.” Karnesh Sharma adds, Producer, Clean Slate Filmz, for the Amazon Original, Paatal Lok. “This year, as Clean Slate Filmz completes 5 years, we are happy to announce our upcoming Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok, in association with Amazon Prime Video. The show has been a labour of love, and I hope audiences across the globe experience the same joy we did creating it!”

Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok creator said “Paatal Lok is every creator’s dream. This is an Indian story at heart but with great global appeal thanks to the themes it portrays and the characters it presents. I am pleased that alongside Clean Slate Filmz, I get to make my digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, a global streaming service that is home to some of the best creators of our time, making award-winning content. I am positive Paatal Lok will keep viewers from around the world at the edge of their seats till the very end.”

Showcasing the contrasting realities of modern society, Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming original Paatal Lok will surely raise your hair with its captivating portrayal of the many shades of humanity. It will be available in more than 200 countries and territories, and Prime members will be able to stream all 9 episodes, from 15th May.

Watch trailer here