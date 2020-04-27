Anushka Sharma is all set to bring her new web series. Revealing and giving a glimpse of her new show, the makers, on Sunday, released a gripping teaser of their upcoming Amazon Original Series – Paatal Lok.

The teaser provides a glimpse into a terrifying world packed with blood-curling scenes. The teaser takes us into the dark and sinister bylanes of human immorality.

Produced by Clean Slate Films, the trailer of the Amazon Original series is set to release on May 5th, 2020. Paatal Lok marks the digital debut of Anushka Sharma as a producer.

Divided along class lines, literally and figuratively, the teaser showcases a gritty, society intertwined in a heinous web of lies, crime and violence. The video provides a sneak-peek for viewers into a world where all hell has broken loose.

The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series by Creator Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok, is all set to walk viewers through the virtual gates of purgatory on 15th May, 2020. Official trailer for the highly anticipated series drops on May 5th, 2020 at 11:34 am.

Watch the teaser