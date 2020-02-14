Irrfan Khan won the hearts of the audience with his 2017 film Hindi Medium in which he essayed the role of a rich businessman struggling with his crooked English. A big house, good clothes, a daughter – the couple has everything but fitting in the high-class society and getting their daughter admitted to a prestigious English medium school in Delhi becomes a tussle for him and his wife. The film was a laughter riot and now the fans are looking forward to the spin-off titled Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On Thursday, the makers of Angrezi Medium dropped the trailer. Earlier, on Wednesday, they unveiled the first look poster of the film.

In the trailer, one can see that the film explores the beautiful father-daughter bond between Irrfan and Radhika Madan. The actor plays a single father taking care of his school-going daughter.

The trailer begins with a proud father delivering a speech for his daughter as she wins a prize at her school. Unable to speak fluent English, he signs off quickly. His daughter Tarika wishes to study abroad while a doting father, Irrfan aka Champak, goes the extra mile for fulfilling her dreams. Kareena Kapoor Khan enters the scene as a breath of fresh air and nails her cop lady avatar!

Amidst all the fans, B-town celebs Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha were the ones to lead Bollywood in showering immense love for Angrezi Medium.

While Janhvi Kapoor shared the trailer and wrote, “Such a heartwarming trailer, can’t wait (sic),” Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Waiting for this (sic)”.

Earlier, when Irrfan released a voice message on social media announcing the trailer release, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Vidya Balan, among others, left a warm note for Irrfan telling him that they are waiting for him.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film is produced under the production banner Maddock Films. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Kiku and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on March 20.

Watch the trailer