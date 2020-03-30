As the entire planet is facing Coronavirus pandemic, Indian government has called out for a lockdown of 21 days. Mumbai, like every other city in the country, is under lockdown. However, Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna were forced to step out on Sunday morning.

According to Twinkle, the couple made their way to the hospital. Putting a full stop to your imagination, let us tell you that it was not related to Coronavirus.

The actress, on Sunday took to her official Instagram handle to share a video from the couple’s way back from the hospital and revealed she had broken her leg. In the video, Akshay is seen driving his wife back from the hospital with his mask on. He’s wearing a blue shirt and a black cap. Twinkle filmed the scene from inside the car and shared a glimpse of the deserted streets of Mumbai.

“It is 10:31 am on a Sunday morning and the roads are deserted, except for pigeons and crows -these wonderful gifts for us. Here’s my driver all the way from Chandni Chowk (camera moves to a masked Akshay for a bit). We are on our way back from the hospital,” she said in the video.

“Nope! I don’t have the coronavirus. People go to the hospital for many things, including, like me, for being unusually clumsy. So, this Sunday, my husband’s pocket is lighter, our hearts have never been more full and and my foot is bloody broken. A happy Sunday to you as well,” she added.

Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all.”

Meanwhile, Akshay, on Saturday pledged to donate Rs 25 crore in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Sharing the news on Twitter, the actor said that he will contribute the donation amount to PM Modi’s relief fund from his savings. “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people,” his post read.