Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. After releasing Bharat: Ek Sone Ki Chidiya dialogue on Thursday, the makers have released the next dialogue promo of the movie.

On Friday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a new dialogue promo of the film. Alongside, he wrote, “Satya. Swaraj. Swabhiman. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas from 10th January 2020, in 3D. http://bit.ly/DialoguePromo16-Tanhaji @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm.”

The dialogue promo features Kajol as Savitribai Malusare and Ajay as Tanaji Malusare. After releasing the hard-hitting dialogues of the film, the makers have piqued the audience interest after which Ajay’s fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres.

Earlier in the day, Ajay shared another motion poster of the film.

Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Nissar Khan and others in crucial roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on 10th January 2020. The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.