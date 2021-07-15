As Kriti Sanon’s MiMi nears release Warda Nadiadwala takes to Instagram to upload a cute throwback post from Bachchan Pandey days.

Taking to her social media handle Warda Nadiadwala shared a trio of pictures where she can be seen embracing Kriti with a warm hug on the sets of their film Bachchan Pandey. Warda also had a sweet caption to go with the picture, “There’s nothing that a hug can’t cure… Throwback to #BachchanPandey days when @kritisanon aka Mimi’s warmest hug melted away all the chaos around When am I getting another one, Mimi?😁😁😘

Ty @harjeetsphotography for chupke se capturing this priceless moment ❤️”

Kriti Sanon who is currently gearing up for the release of her film again had a heartwarming response to the post, she commented on the post saying, “Awww! I remember this moment! Such a sweet capture!❤️❤️”

She added another comment which read, ” Come on set dayafter 🤪🤪to get another hug!😉”

The two seem to have built a nice and friendly relation on the sets of Bachchan Pandey. The film Bachchan Pandey is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.