Vivek Oberoi on taking up business to avoid ‘insecure Bollywood’s lobbies’

During his peak, Vivek Oberoi gave several hit films but had to move away from the silver screen due to industry’s political issues. Recently, the actor talked about how business enabled him to gain financial independence and not rely on his passion for acting for bread. In a recent interview, the ‘Omkara’ actor opened up about the ‘dull phase’ of his life. Even after the track ‘Ganpat’ from ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ took over the music scene, his carrer was in a slump. The actor talked about not giving into Bollywood’s lobbying and picking up his plan B at the right time.

During his conversation with Screen, Vivek said, “I have done about 67 projects in 22 years. But the industry is a very insecure place. You could be performing well, winning awards, and doing your job as an actor, but at the same time, you can get no work for other reasons. After 2007 when I did Shootout At Lokhandwala, the Ganpat song went viral, I won awards. So, I expected a lot of offers, but I didn’t get any. I sat at home for 14 to 15 months after the success of the film.”

He added, “It was only around the 2009 mark when I decided I didn’t want to be completely dependent on this but build my economic independence. I didn’t want to be in a situation where a lobby could decide your future. Somebody could bully you into doing something because they controlled things.”

At that time, the actor made a pivotal decision that helped him create a secure empire for himself where he could pursue acting solely as his passion. “Business was always a Plan B, and I decided cinema will be my passion. My livelihood should be my business. It helped me earn my independence and get out of that whole trap of lobbies, or having to sell your soul or suck up to somebody. That is no great way to live at least for me. Some people make a living out of it but for me, that’s not the case.”

Moreover, during his previous interview with PTI, Vivek Oberoi said, “Acting is my passion and business is the enabler. It has got me to a point where I can pursue my passion purely. There’s no compulsion to do something that I’m not enjoying or bow to a lobby or do any of that. It has given me that freedom.” He added, “That’s why I keep telling people to build their economic independence, to build themselves to a position that allows them to achieve their dreams, their children’s dreams. Money can buy you your freedom, it can create a sense of peace and security.”

On the acting front, Vivek has done several hits like ‘Yuva,’ ‘Omkara,’ ‘Company,’ and ‘Saathiya’ among others. His last was ‘Khudiram Bose’ and he made his web series debut with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force.’