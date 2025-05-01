Virat Kohli’s love note to Anushka Sharma on her birthday wins the internet

Love was in the air — and all over Instagram — as Anushka Sharma turned 37 on Thursday. Hubby and cricket superstar Virat Kohli made sure the world knew just how much she means to him, with a heart-melting birthday post that’s got fans swooning.

In a photo shared on Instagram, the couple looks blissfully happy, wrapped in each other’s arms in what seems to be a quiet outdoor spot, surrounded by nature.

Advertisement

Virat, dressed in a relaxed beige co-ord set, sports his signature beard, round sunglasses, and visible tattoos.

Advertisement

Anushka matches his chill vibe in a white sleeveless top and shorts, her smile radiating calm and joy.

But it wasn’t just the picture that had people pausing their scroll. It was Virat’s caption that stole the show.

“To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my better half, my everything,” he wrote. “You’re the guiding light of all our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday, my love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Cue the collective awws.

The couple has long been a fan favourite for their blend of celebrity glam and grounded living. Since tying the knot in a dreamy Tuscan ceremony in 2017, Anushka and Virat have mostly kept their private life, well, private.

Their daughter Vamika was born in 2021, and earlier this year, they welcomed a baby boy named Akaay.

But as the kids grow up, so do the challenges of living in the spotlight.

In a recent podcast chat with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Sriram Nene (yes, Madhuri Dixit’s husband) revealed that Anushka and Virat might be heading abroad for some peace and quiet — specifically, to London.

“They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success here,” said Nene. “Anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated.” According to him, the power couple just wants to raise their kids without the constant buzz.

While Virat continues to make waves on the cricket field, Anushka is ready to return to the big screen. She was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’, and fans have been eagerly awaiting her comeback.

That wait might finally be over with ‘Chakda Xpress’, where she’ll play Indian cricket legend Jhulan Goswami in a biopic that’s already generating buzz.