‘Vikram Vedha’s second schedule is wrapped up by Saif Ali Khan

Filming for the second schedule of the film “Vikram Vedha” has wrapped in Lucknow for Bollywood’s Saif Ali Khan.

The adrenaline-pumping action sequences were shot by Saif himself in the second schedule, spanning 19 days. With leading roles played by Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte plays an important role in the film.

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film ‘Vikram Vedha’. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri.

A production of Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment and YNOT Studios, “Vikram Vedha” is being presented by Gulshan Kumar in association with T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment.

“As the shoot progresses, the anticipation for these two actors on the big screen will grow. It will undoubtedly be the most eagerly awaited release of 2022,” said Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series.

“As we wrap up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha, we are happy to see the film working according to schedule and in accordance with all government protocols. Completed schedules mark another significant milestone for the film, and I hope to see it in excellent shape as it goes ahead and then release it to audiences the world over.” Shibasish Sarkar, a producer, added: “As we wrap up the schedule of Vikram Vedha, we are happy to see the film working as specified and in accord

The movie is slated to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)