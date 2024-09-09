Vikas Sethi funeral: THESE actors gather to pay respects

On Monday, the Indian entertainment industry gathered to bid farewell to actor Vikas Sethi, known for his roles in the iconic film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and the popular soap opera ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. Friends, colleagues, and fans remembered Sethi, who passed away on September 8, 2024, during his funeral service.

Among the mourners were notable figures such as Sharad Kelkar, Shabir Ahluwalia, Hiten Tejwani, and Dipak Tijori. The gathering paid their respects as the final rites took place in accordance with Hindu traditions.

The news of Sethi’s passing was first shared by his wife, Janhvi Sethi, through a heartfelt post on Instagram. In her message, she expressed deep sorrow and requested support from friends and fans during this difficult time. “With immense sorrow, we inform you about the passing of our beloved Vikas Sethi, who left us all on the 8th of September 2024,” she wrote. “The final rites will be carried out according to Hindu traditions on 9th September. Your presence, prayers, and support, in this trying time would be deeply appreciated. Regards, Sethi Family.”

In the wake of his death, one of Sethi’s final Instagram posts with his mother has gained significant attention. The post, dating back to May 12 of this year, was in celebration of Mother’s Day. It features a touching photograph of Sethi with his mother, captioned, “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY.. MOM LOVE YOU,” accompanied by the song “Mumma” by Kailash Kher. Fans flooded the comments section with messages of condolences and admiration, reflecting on his contributions to film and television.

In his 40s, Sethi leaves behind his wife and their twins. His career spanned several notable shows, including ‘Kahiin Toh Hoga’, ‘Kyun Hota Hai Pyarr’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’. His passing marks a loss to the Indian television and film industry.