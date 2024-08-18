Vijay Raaz removed from ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ for ‘not greeting Ajay Devgn’

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ is currently being filmed in the UK. Following Sanjay Dutt’s exit from the film, Vijay Raaz has also been removed from the cast.

According to Pinkvilla, producer Kumar Mangat revealed that he dismissed Vijay due to “rude behavior,” “lack of cooperation,” and “never-ending demands.” However, Vijay denies these allegations and claims that they removed him for failing to greet Ajay Devgn.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mangat confirmed that they removed Vijay Raaz from the film and described him as being difficult and rude. The producer alleged that Vijay demanded a larger room and requested that his spot boy receive Rs 20,000 per night.

Advertisement

“He demanded bigger rooms, a vanity van, and overcharged us for the spot boys. He paid his spot boy Rs 20,000 per night, which is more than any major actor. The UK is an expensive location, and everyone received standard rooms during the shoot, but he demanded premium suites. When we tried to explain the cost scenario to him, he refused to understand and spoke rudely. His constant response was, ‘You were the ones who approached me; I didn’t come to you asking for work.’ His behavior deteriorated further. He even demanded two cars for a three-person staff.”

Vijay’s account of the situation differs significantly. The actor claimed that the film removed him because he didn’t greet co-producer and lead actor Ajay Devgn on the first day of the shoot. Vijay stated that he arrived at the location before actors Ravi Kishan, Executive Producer Ashish, producer Kumar Mangat, and filmmaker Vijay Arora. When he saw Ajay Devgn, who was about 25 meters away, Vijay did not greet him as he was preoccupied. “Twenty-five minutes later, Mr. Mangat came to me and said, ‘You can leave the film; we are removing you.’”

Furthermore, Vijay told Hindustan Times that allegations regarding demands for larger rooms, vanity vans, and elaborate entourage costs were false, asserting that such discussions had occurred before the shoot began. He requested a larger room for yoga and believed his demand was reasonable due to his decades of experience in the industry.

Vijay reiterated that he was fired for failing to greet Ajay and suggested that this failure was the reason behind his dismissal. Mangat denied Vijay’s speculation, stating that the team incurred significant costs replacing Vijay and would not have made such a decision over a minor issue.

Mangat also revealed that a hotel employee accused a member of Vijay Raaz’s team of sexual harassment. He stated that they would punish the offender and expressed relief at disassociating from Vijay. Vijay responded that this incident occurred hours after his dismissal, and the spot boy involved was no longer working with him.

‘Son of Sardaar 2’ is the sequel to the 2012 comedy-drama ‘Son of Sardaar’, which starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha and was directorial of Ashwini Dhir. The sequel will feature Mrunal Thakur opposite Ajay Devgn, with Ravi Kishan taking over the role originally assigned to Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Mishra replaces Vijay Raaz, who last appeared in Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’.