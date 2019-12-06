Actor Vidyut Jammwal has reacted on the storm over his recently-released film Commando 3, by saying that controversies are part and parcel of the film industry. Vidyut added saying that makers of the film did not intend to hurt peoples sentiment with the particular scene that has raised objections from certain sectors.

Commando 3 landed in a controversy over a scene involving wrestlers, who are shown harassing schoolgirls. So far, many netizens have criticised the film terming the sequence as derogatory toward wrestlers. Well-known Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar has also objected to the particular scene, where a group of wrestlers are shown to try and molest a girl because she wears skirt to school. Previously, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Yogeshwar Dutt had also objected about the scene.

Vidyut was interacting with the media after the success of Commando 3, along with co-actor Gulshan Devaiah, when a female reporter asked him whether such a controversy would benefit the film. “When Pakistan throws bombs in Indian territory, then I don’t understand why journalists ask the question like whether it’s right or wrong’. People have died and how do you feel about it?’ I think these kinds of questions are ridiculous. I feel really bad,” Vidyut retorted.

“Journalists should stop asking questions like rape has happened and how do you feel about it?’ Now you (reporter) are asking me whether this controversy is benefiting the film or not, It’s a ridiculous question. We don’t do these things for our benefit. I feel controversies are part and parcel of this industry, so I do not agree with your (reporter) question,” he added.

Vidyut added that makers of the film didn’t intend to hurt sentiments of people with that scene. “I am associated with an Indian martial art named Kalaripayattu, and I can say with pride that I am connected with this country as much as anyone else. My father, grandfather, paternal and maternal uncle have served in the Indian Army. My maternal uncle died in the 1971 war, so to ask me such a question is not a correct thing. I respect every single athlete of India- be it wrestlers, body-builders, boxers or others. I would like to tell them that if knowingly or unknowingly, we have hurt your sentiments, then I would like to apologise for that, and from now I will ensure we don’t hurt anyone’s sentiments,” said Vidyut.

Commando 3 has collected Rs 27.19 crore at the box-office within six days of release.

The film is directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Reliance Entertainment and Motion Picture Capital.