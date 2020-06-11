Vidya Balan, who is all set to bring her next flick, biopic of Mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi on OTT, is celebrating 15 years of her debut film, Parineeta. The actress, on Wednesday, took to her official Instagram handle to share BTS pictures from the film.

The film, starring Vidya as a Bengali woman caught up in a messy love story, also featured Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. It was helmed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Vidya shared behind-the-scenes pictures with Saif, Raima Sen and others. “Like Lolita was Shekhar’s better half even before the world knew it, you were mine too … but on the 10th June 2005,i became your Parineeta. I loved you then and i love you now and i love you forever more …my dear Cinema. And to all those who have made sure this marriage survives and thrives.,Tahe Dil Se Shukriya,” she wrote.

Vidya also revealed that it was also the first film for her ‘real-life Shekhar’, producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. “P.S: Incidentally Parineeta was also the first film my #Shekhar #SiddharthRoyKapur worked on after joining #UTV …his first film too,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt also shared pictures from the film. “Thank you everyone for giving so much love to this film! #15YearsofParineeta,” he wrote in his tweet.

The film was based on the novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. It won four Filmfare Awards and the Best First Film Director National Award for Pradeep.