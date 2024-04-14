Vidya Balan talks about male actors’ discomfort in female-led films

Vidya Balan, renowned for her commanding presence on screen, has recently shed light on an intriguing aspect of the film industry: the discomfort some male actors feel about sharing the limelight with their female counterparts. As she gears up for the release of her upcoming movie “Do Aur Do Pyaar,” Vidya delved into her experiences in an interview, revealing a dynamic that persists even today.

Reflecting on her journey, Vidya remarked on the reluctance she observed among male actors when it came to starring alongside her in films where she took the lead. With a hint of amusement, she noted that even now, male stars might not readily sign up for a project where a woman, particularly herself, holds the spotlight. Yet, Vidya sees this reluctance as a missed opportunity for her male counterparts, asserting that female-centric films offer a freshness and depth often lacking in formulaic productions.

Despite the potential discomfort felt by some male actors, Vidya maintains a pragmatic outlook, acknowledging that if they feel threatened by women seizing the narrative, there’s little she can do but continue pursuing projects that resonate with her. Her confidence in the quality of female-led films is unwavering, buoyed by her own successes in the genre over her illustrious career.

In “Do Aur Do Pyaar,” slated for release on April 19th, Vidya shares the screen with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film explores the intricacies of marriage and extramarital relationships, promising a compelling narrative that delves into human complexities.

Looking ahead, Vidya’s roster remains vibrant as she prepares to enthrall audiences once again in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” a horror-comedy, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.