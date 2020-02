Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is back with his annual calendar, featuring Bollywood’s stars Bachchans, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

On Monday, the photographer launched his 2020 calendar in Mumbai. Since then, B-town is busy in giving sneak-peeks into Daboo Ratnani’s calendar.

Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar, shared a picture from the photoshoot on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, Bhumi can be seen posing naked in a bathtub. She can also be seen sporting a bracelet.

Other than the aforementioned stars, Dabboo Ratnani’s list for this year also includes Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan. Following Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal also posted their respective pictures from the photoshoot.

On Monday, celebrities including Rekha, Jackie Shroff, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela and Kabir Bedi attended Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar launch event.

Dabboo had earlier posted a short video clip with Vicky, Anushka, Ananya, Kriti and others on Instagram where he mentioned that these celebrities and others will be shooting with him this year for the calendar.