Vidhu Vinod Chopra to celebrate ’12th Fail’ success with UPSC aspirants

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the renowned filmmaker behind ’12th Fail,’ a compelling narrative centered on the trials and tribulations of UPSC aspirants, is gearing up to commemorate the success of his film in a unique way – by connecting directly with the very demographic his movie portrays.

Scheduled for May 18, this celebration holds special significance for Chopra, who sees it as an opportunity to express gratitude to the individuals instrumental in bringing ’12th Fail’ to life. He acknowledges the authenticity that real-life UPSC students and staff from Drishti brought to the film, emphasizing their professionalism and dedication to the craft.

The accolades for ’12th Fail’ continue to pour in, with Chopra clinching the prestigious Best Director award at the 69th Filmfare Awards for his masterful direction of this biopic drama. The film strikes a chord with audiences by delving into the raw realities faced by countless students navigating the competitive landscape of the UPSC entrance exam.

Anchored by Vikrant Massey’s stellar performance in the lead role, ’12th Fail’ has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike, earning widespread acclaim. Massey’s portrayal garnered him the coveted Best Actor (Critics) award at the 69th Filmfare Awards, further cementing the film’s position as a cinematic triumph.

In addition to individual recognition, ’12th Fail’ clinched the esteemed Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards, underscoring its impact and resonance within the industry. The film’s success reverberates beyond borders, drawing praise from luminaries such as Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and a host of other prominent figures.

Released in theaters on October 27, ’12th Fail’ continues to captivate audiences with its poignant narrative and powerful performances. As Vidhu Vinod Chopra prepares to celebrate this milestone, it serves as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of storytelling and the enduring impact of films that resonate deeply with audiences.