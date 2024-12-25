Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals contemplating suicide after his first film tanked

Over the years, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has given the Indian film industry several notable blockbusters. These include titles like ‘Khamosh,’ ‘Parinda,’ ‘Munna Bhai MBBS,’ and ‘3 Idiots’ among others. However, the ace filmmaker stood at a dark crossroads after his first film ‘Sazaye Maut’ tanked at the box office. At that moment, the director-producer contemplated suicide. In a recent conversation, discussing his recent release, ‘Zero Se Restart’ he talked about his personal re-start moment.

In an interview with NDTV, Chopra revealed how he found himself standing on a highway in Lonavala. The filmmaker was dangerously close to moving trucks and considered ending his life. “You know, there was a time when I wanted to kill myself. I was so disillusioned with life. I was standing in Lonavala on a highway, next to the trucks moving, and I could have taken a step and died. But it was my love for my family that held me back.”

He added, “It was a crazy moment in my life where I was so disillusioned. This was the time after I had released Sazaye Maut and I was writing Khamosh. So, if I had to go to a zero moment I would go to that moment.” Notably, ‘Khamosh’ pivoted Chopra’s career and remains one of the top films of his filmography.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra started his filmmaking journey in 1976 with his diploma project, ‘Murder at Monkey Hill.’ Following his first silver screen production, ‘Sazaye Maut’ in 1981, he created a legacy with his subsequent films.

His last project is ‘12th Fail’ led by Vikranth Massey. The film chronicles a civil services aspirant’s journey. It massed widespread critical acclaim and performed well at the box office. Moreover, on December 13, 2024, a documentary on the making of ‘12th Fail’ released, further solidifying the film’s impact. Moving ahead, the filmmaker is working on the third ‘Munna Bhai Film’ and a sequel to ‘3 Idiots.’